2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Advance

It won't be easy.

With its reconfiguration, Atlanta is more like a superspeedway on an intermediate track. Drafting plays a key role at Atlanta as Chastain learned in March when he started seventh and led 42 of the race's 325 laps.

The Alva, Florida native enters the weekend after a fourth-place finish Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin where teammate Daniel Suárez finished fifth, making it the second time Trackhouse Racing had both cars finish in the top-five.

Chastain is looking for his third win this season and Trackhouse Racing's fourth victory in the team's sophomore season. Only eight races remain before the start of the NASCAR Playoffs. Chastain is second in Playoff points. He owns two wins - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, along with 426 laps led.

Chastain will drive the Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme for the second time in 2022. Jockey made its debut with Trackhouse Racing and Chastain two weekends ago at Nashville Superspeedway where Chastain finished fifth. Suárez carried the Jockey livery on his No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at Road America last weekend, making Atlanta the third consecutive race with a Jockey car in the field.

Jockey International, the pioneer of comfort and quality in active, casual and underwear, and Trackhouse Racing announced the multi-race partnership earlier this year which includes races on both Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaros.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse is the first such team sponsorship in the 146-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership will be the launch of the brand’s new Made in America Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product; reshoring American manufacturing jobs; supporting families in local communities; and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

This weekend's race at Atlanta will have television coverage on USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m.