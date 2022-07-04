Petty GMS Race Recap: Road America

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend. Right off the truck on Saturday, the car had speed and handled well during practice. We missed the mark a little during qualifying, but despite starting towards the back, we were able to work our way forward. Our Petty GMS team made strategy calls in order to finish the second stage in third and earn stage points. The race just didn’t have a lot of cautions, so it was tough to make up positions. We will take a top-20 finish and look to build off that next week. I really enjoy racing at Road America and the fans turned out for the entire weekend which was awesome to see.”