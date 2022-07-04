RCR NCS Post Race Report: Road America

“What better place to get our first win in the NASCAR Cup Series than Road America? I love the fans, I love this racetrack, and being here on the 4th of July weekend is just so special, especially with 3Chi and the patriotic paint scheme we had this weekend. I love that they came on board this year and took a chance on a young guy like me and we got it done. We won a race. It was a long day but the balance of our Chevy was good all day. I definitely knew Chase Elliott was fast, but we could stay with him on the long run. That told me if we cycled through that last pit sequence, we'd be close or get around him, and we'd have a great shot. We didn’t quite get around him, but we were within reach. Thankfully, we just waited for the right opportunity and I was able to take advantage of it in Turn 6. I thought he was going to run me back down. I started to make some mistakes and started to take care of the brakes, but it all worked out. What a day." -Tyler Reddick