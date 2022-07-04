Post-Race Report | Road America

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 21st
Stage 1 Finish: 34th
Stage 2 Finish: 26th
Finish: 9th
|
“Overall, it was a hard-fought day. We definitely didn't have the speed we wanted all weekend. We had some pit road trouble, but we fought hard to maximize everything we could. We just needed to be better overall. Despite everything, we had a solid day and finished in the top 10, which is about as good as I could ask for for the way the weekend was going.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 34th
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 6th
Finish: 25th
"We didn’t finish where we would have liked to at Road America, but we did have some great stage points. It was shaping up to be a solid day, but we had a pit road issue during a green-flag stop which set us back a bit. Overall, we learned quite a bit."
- Justin Haley
|
Henry 180
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
Start: 38th
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 24th
Finish: 6th
|
“It was a disappointing day. The speeding penalty just added a little bit of insult to injury, but we finished about where we should have. I’m proud of everybody on this No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions team. We've worked hard to try to make it better, but honestly, we just needed everything we could possibly get. It was okay for a lap or two, but the tires went away pretty quickly. Bruce (Schlicker) and everybody did what they could to try to make it better, but we just missed it.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 22nd
Stage 1 Finish: 13th
Stage 2 Finish: 27th
Finish: 29th
"Road America is a race track that I love. I loved the challenge of this weekend, and it was definitely that. We unloaded with decent short-run speed but the driver made too many mistakes in qualifying that set us back. The guys on this No. 11 AG1 team tried to come up with the best strategy possible, but unfortunately, we found ourselves behind the hornets nest and just got mixed up in other peoples’ issues, resulting in damage at the end of the race. I’m disappointed, but we will carry on to Atlanta next week."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 20th
Stage 1 Finish: 27th
Stage 2 Finish: 29th
Finish: 32nd
|
"“Really frustrating end to our day with a wreck in front of us in the middle of the straightaway. It’s just hard to miss that kind of wreck. I always try to think of something I could have tried differently, but I didn’t know what was ahead of them. The track was blocked, and I had to slam on the brakes but couldn’t avoid it.”
- Landon Cassill
