Kyle Larson Pit Road Interview Road America

Q. Kyle Larson comes home third here today; what more did you need out of this track in that car?

KYLE LARSON: I don't know. Tyler and Chase were really good throughout the duration of a run. I seemed to be okay early and then would kind of just slowly fade away from them. You know, I don't really know. I felt honestly pretty good, but they must have just had better grip. They were really good road racers. Honestly probably a little bit better than I am.

Yeah, it was a good clean race for us, happy to get a top 3, and yeah, it was successful for my standards.

Q. With a 13th different winner, how does that change the complexion of before we hit the playoffs? We have eight more races.

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, that's quite a lot of winners, and really cool, a lot of first-time winners. Yeah, Tyler was outside the bubble, I think, coming into this week, and for him to win was awesome. It's special for the northern California fans out there. Tyler and I grew up racing together on the West Coast, and I know Lowell and Becky Morale will be proud. Really neat, and hats off to him and their team.

NASCAR PR