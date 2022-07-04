Tyler Reddick Fronstretch Interview Road America

Q. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion is now a Cup Series winner. So cool to see all these drivers coming back to congratulate him, Brad Keselowski, who used to be his boss. What were you thinking as you were racing Chase Elliott there for the lead and eventually what wound up being the win?

TYLER REDDICK: Well, I definitely knew he was fast, but we could stay with him on the long run, which told me if we cycled through that last -- that pit sequence, we'd be close or get around him, we'd have a great shot. Didn't quite get around him. We were within reach. Thankfully just waited for the right opportunity and was able to take advantage of it in Turn 6.

I thought he was going to run me back down. I started to make some mistakes, started to take care of the brakes; apparently I didn't need to. Yeah, very good shape there. What a day.

Q. I want to know the significance for you personally. We talked earlier this week, you said we've got to put together the last 10 percent of a race. You did that today. Did you sense the playoff pressure, that hey, our season is on the line, we've got to get it done today?

TYLER REDDICK: We had to. What better place than Road America? I love the fans. I love this racetrack. Being here on 4th of July weekend is just so special, and just a huge shout out to 3Chi and the special paint scheme we had this weekend. Love that they're coming on board this year and taking a chance on a young guy like me, and we got it done. We won a race.

Q. Not only is it the first win for you, Randall Burnett, RCR, now RCR in the playoffs, as well?

TYLER REDDICK: Yeah, Randall has been working at this for a very long time, and he's always believed in me. Everyone on this team at Richard Childress Racing has believed in me. I've made a lot of mistakes along the way, but man, this year has been one step, one mistake away from greatness all year long, and we finally did it today, it feels good.

Q. Knowing the significance of this moment, what's the party going to be like tonight?

TYLER REDDICK: I don't know. My neighbor Antonio, shout-out to my neighbor Antonio. He's got the family and everything over at his house, and I feel like we're going to go crash his party.

