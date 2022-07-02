Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang to Start 23rd

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 23rd in Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.



Burton toured the high-speed, 4.048-mile, 14-turn track at an average speed of 107.562 miles per hour to earn that spot.



It represented a significant increase in speed from his best lap in practice, where he averaged 106.422 mph on the second of eight laps run.



Sunday’s 62-lap, 250.98-mile Kwik Trip 250 is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern), with Stage breaks at Laps 15 and 30.



USA Network will carry the TV broadcast.

