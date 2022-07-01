RCR Event Preview - Road America

This Week’s Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Road America … Austin Dillon raced in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Road America in 2021, finishing 11th. He has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one top-10 finish, and has also competed at Road America in the ARCA Menards Series and in the Trans Am Series. Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After nine years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow's exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom. By Seeking Together, We Can Solve Anything - Dow Salutes Veterans ... Dow’s solutions are reshaping our world. And at the heart of Dow’s solutions are their people. Their diversity is our strength. They reflect the world in which we do business and the communities in which we live. As a diverse community of approximately 37,000 employees worldwide, together we can solve anything. Nearly 1,900 U.S. Military Veterans will “ride” with Dillon this weekend thanks to a patriotic No. 3 Chevrolet featuring the names of U.S. Military Veterans and active-duty military members. This year’s No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet features Dow’s commitment to the service and skills that veterans bring to the workforce with a special nod to Dow’s Veterans Resource Group (VETNET) and Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program, which provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high pressure situations into a successful career at Dow. 2022 marks the eighth consecutive year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans. The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015 to nearly 1900 this year. This year’s program also highlights Dow’s relationship with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, and celebrates Dow's 125th anniversary. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: What do you think the key to performing well at Road America will be? “It’s one of those places where you have to have an average lap in order to have a good lap because there are so many chances to overdrive certain turns. You can lose a lot in one corner and gain a lot in another. You just have to put it all together. A little bit of racing the track goes on in these kinds of races. The restarts are going to be aggressive and wild. People will be going everywhere. I do expect some attrition in the race because there are some areas where you can wreck some stuff. Runoffs, grassy areas. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. I’m just looking forward to the challenge. It’s a challenging place.” Do you think of yourself as a good road course racer? “I’m getting there. I’m better than where I started, for sure. I’ve had some consistent finishes this year and last. I’m more comfortable, and that’s because we’ve been putting the work in by testing, racing in other series and using the simulator. We’ve been solid at road courses but there’s always room for improvement and I’m pumped for the challenge.” You have a very special paint scheme this weekend. Can you tell me about it … “The Dow Salutes Veterans car has been going on for eight years now. It started out with 350 names on the car, and I think we broke our record. We’re at nearly 1,900. It’s pretty awesome to see all of the veterans on the car from RCR, Dow and Team Rubicon. My buddy Tyler Rader, who used to be the gas man on my team, is on my car now. It’s cool just to see all of the connections to the military that we have across the board. Everyone is getting involved and it’s cool to see the spider web effect of names growing every year.”