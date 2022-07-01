Petty GMS Event Preview: Road America

- Jones at Road America: Teams will head to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 on Sunday, July 3, where Erik Jones will make his second-career Cup Series start at the 4.048-mile road course. Last season for the Cup Series debut at Road America, Jones scored a 19th-place finish. In his lone Xfinity Series race at the track, Jones has a 21st-place finish with five laps led.
- Aim High: The U.S. Air Force will serve as the primary partner for Jones and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro team for Sunday's race at Road America. The brand-new dark green paint scheme, designed by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, was inspired by the famous B-29 Superfortress with glass up front and riveted panel design.
- Welcome General Charles Q. Brown, Jr.: This weekend the No. 43 team and Petty GMS will host Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, for Sunday’s race at Road America. As Chief, Gen. Brown serves as the senior uniformed Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas. As member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the general and other service chiefs function as military advisors to the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council and the President. Gen. Brown was first commissioned in 1984 and has served a variety of positions and tours throughout his career.
In addition to attending Sunday’s race at Road America, Gen. Brown will take a lap around the track with Jones and take part in a DEP Enlistment Ceremony at the Pre-Race Stage prior to the start of Sunday’s event.
- USAF Sighting: Jones will be at the U.S. Air Force display on Sunday, July 2, 11:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. CT. Stop by to get an autograph and meet Jones before the start of Sunday’s race.
- Points Racing: With nine races left before the 2022 Cup Series playoffs start, Jones remains 16th in the point standings with one top-five, five top-10 and nine top-15 finishes.
- About Air Force Recruiting Service: The mission of Air Force Recruiting Service is to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen and Space professionals. We are looking for America’s best and brightest to fill approximately 30,000 opportunities in more than 200 Air Force specialties, as well as more than 300 space professionals in approximately 27 specific career fields in fiscal 2021. Additionally, our total force partners, the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard are collectively hiring more than 19,000 part-time Airmen. Our military recruits to retain, providing tough, highly technical training that gives our future servicemembers the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force and protect our nation’s interests in space. For more information about Air Force and U.S. Space Force benefits and opportunities, go to www.airforce.com.
- From the Driver’s Seat: Talk about Road America and the challenges of the track.
“Road America is a tough track. The ‘kinks’ are the most high speed, on edge part of the race track that we go through, so you can gain and lose a lot of time there which makes it tougher than most. It’s a place where you feel like you are in a good place and then all of sudden you are sliding through the grass. I’ve done it before, I think we all have, but I don’t want to do it again.”