Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Road America

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
- Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.0 in 2022 in the NXS
- Hemric has earned two top-five finishes, has an average finish of 13.8 and has led 20 laps at road America across four starts
"I’m looking forward to road America. This is a place, like other road courses, our team has circled on our calendars. We haven’t had the raw, outright speed we need lately to contend. My teammate, AJ Allmendinger, has done a lot for Kaulig Racing’s road-course program. Hopefully Road America is one of those tracks where we can put ourselves into position to capitalize on our strengths."
- Daniel Hemric on Road America