RFK Weekly Advance | Road America

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America

Sunday, July 3 | 3 p.m. ET

USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

RFK Victorious in First Xfinity Race at Road America

In the Xfinity Series’ first-ever race at Road America back in 2010, Carl Edwards won the pole, led 35 laps and went on to win the 50-lap race. Jack Roush had four cars in that race alone, including Colin Braun in the No. 16, Paul Menard in the No. 98 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in the No. 6.

Tale of the Tape

Overall at Road America, Jack Roush has 26 starts all-time with the lone Edwards win, six top-10s and three top fives. 20 different drivers have taken the wheel for Roush at Road America.

Buescher Wins ARCA at Elkhart

In Buescher’s lone start (outside Cup) at the 4.04-mile track back in 2013, he won the ARCA Series race, leading the final lap after starting sixth in the No. 99 for Roulo Brothers Racing.

RFK PR