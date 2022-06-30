Pick ‘n Save Takes the Lead on Health and Wellness with NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Road America and Pick ‘n Save has green flagged a mini-wellness pop up event on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2:30 to 6:30 PM Central at 1317 N 25th Street, Sheboygan. Additionally, they announced today they will be the primary sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at Road America.

Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies (part of the Kroger Health nationwide family of pharmacies), will have teams on-site to answer health questions and invite you to visit with a pharmacist to ask questions, receive a private consultation and/or schedule a vaccine. Their race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make an appearance during the event, beginning at 3:30 PM CT. Ricky will be meeting fans and signing autographs in front of the store followed by time at the health tent for an engaging question and answer session for consumers alongside a health-branded No. 47 show car.

“We are excited to have NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 47 Kroger Racing car, make an appearance at our Pick ‘n Save Sheboygan store. Wisconsin is home to a very loyal NASCAR fan base and Ricky will get a great welcome from our Sheboygan area customers,” stated James Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs, Roundy's.

This is the first time Stenhouse Jr. is appearing at Pick ‘n Save and because of his passion for fitness and healthy living, he’s looking forward to being a part of the big day.

“As a team, we understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle by making healthier choices and exercising,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “Health and fitness is very important to me personally and I want to share my experiences with what seems to help me prepare for race conditions and stay fit in general – both mentally and physically. I’m looking forward to seeing our fans come out and support us as we support them in making healthier choices in their lives. Food is medicine.”

Following Stenhouse Jr.’s appearance, he drives over to Elkhart Lake for 62 laps of twists, turns and elevation changes at the 14-turn road circuit of the rolling hills in Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.

“We had a respectable finish there last year - just outside the top-10 (12th),” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’ve been working on our road course program. We didn’t have the finishes we had hoped for in our last two road course races, but we’ve been doing our homework. We’re hoping the changes we make will help us early in the run at Road America.”

Live coverage from Road America of the Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America takes place on Sunday, July 3rd. Tune in for the event at 2 PM Central local time on USA, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

JTG Racing PR