Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Road America

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell heads to Road America to make his second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 4.048-mile road course. In 2021, Bell raced his way up to second with four laps remaining at Road America and was closing in on the leader when the checkered flag waved, coming up just one spot of a victory on the road course. ON THE CAR: Bell will carry the iconic purple colors of Yahoo! Sunday at Road America. This is Yahoo!’s third race on the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD and they will be featured on the car two more times in 2022 at Darlington and Bristol.

All four JGR entries finished in the top 10 last year at Road America. Bell led the way for JGR crossing the finish line second. In four combined starts, the organization has tallied three top-five finishes and four top-10s. RACE INFO: The Kwik Trip 250 at Road America begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Road America is always one of my favorite stops on the year. I got my first road course win there, so when the Cup Series put it on the schedule I was very happy. I can’t wait to get back to Wisconsin.”

JGR PR