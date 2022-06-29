No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. started ninth and finished ninth in last season’s NASCAR Cup Series debut race at Road America. A strategy call late in stage two brought Truex to pit road and would have cycled him to the lead to begin the final segment. However, he was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to rally from the back of the field during the final stage. NASHVILLE RECAP: Truex led a season-high 82 laps and won both stages of last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. He found himself running fourth prior to a caution in the final 10 laps. The No. 19 team chose to pit for fresh tires while 10 cars opted not to pit. On the restart with four laps to go, Truex lost his momentum avoiding an accident and finished the night in the 22nd position.

A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Road America. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. RED, WHITE, AND BLUE: Truex’s No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD will feature a red, white, and blue design for this weekend’s race to honor the United States military and Bass Pro Shops’ relationship with the United Service Organizations (USO).

Joe Gibbs Racing posted three top-five finishes and a ninth-place result in the inaugural Road America race last season. Christopher Bell led the team in second followed by Kyle Busch in third, Denny Hamlin fifth and Truex in ninth. The organization also has a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series wins (2019 and 2021) at the 4.048-mile road course. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America begins Sunday, July 3, at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going back to Road America?

“It’s a great track. It’s obviously a very long track, so you get a lot of different types of corners and some elevation changes. We’re definitely looking at this weekend as being very important. We weren’t where we need to be at Sonoma and our guys have been working really hard since then to figure out why and hopefully come to Road America this weekend with a better shot at running up front like we know we’re capable of.”

JGR PR