Wednesday, Jun 29

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Road America Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Jun 29 34
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Road America Advance

There is probably no team and driver more excited to go to Road America in Wisconsin this weekend than AdventHealth driver Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse has swept both road courses races so far this season - Chastain at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Daniel Suárez at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12.

Chastain earned his road course win at COTA in a thrilling three-car battle in the closing laps to capture his first career Cup Series win.

"COTA was obviously career changing and life changing," said Chastain. "It's one thing to be fast and compete, but to actually win is whole other thing." The Alva, Florida native would like nothing more than to get the No. 1 AdventHealth livery to victory lane this season.

Trackhouse is going for three consecutive road course wins this weekend in Wisconsin. Chastain has one Cup Series start at 14-turn course with a seventh-place finish. The Chevrolet driver has five Xfinity Series start at Road America with two top-10 finishes.

With two wins so far this season, COTA and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, Chastain is currently second in the Playoff point standings with 556 points.

Chastain has eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 17 races this season, along with 426 laps led.

Sunday's Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America will be on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET.
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet

How are you going to prepare for Road America?

"I never quite feel like I'm prepared enough. I'll wake up every day this week and try to be better and will get on the plane to Road America and still be looking at data. I'll look back at the race last year. Even though I won't feel prepared enough, I know we will have good cars with a chance to win another race."

Do you like going to Road America?

"I love going to Road America. I'm excited to get there and get on the track. Obviously, I'm a fan of road courses but I really enjoy Road America."

How do you prepare for a road course versus an oval track?

 

"Actual preparation of the car for the road courses is so different from what it used to be since we take oval cars and race them on the road courses and vice versa. On the driver side, its something as simple as a visual board, chasing dots, reaction times, getting our eyes to look left and up. For ovals, we kind of look out of the top of our helmet and the banking. We are so conditioned to look left since we've been oval track racers most of our lives. Muscle memory for the right and getting our muscles and bodies to focus to the right because it's not as natural. It's kind of like writing your name with your non-dominate hand, it just doesn't come as natural."

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick Road America Advance NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Road America »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.