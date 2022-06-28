Chris Buescher | Road America Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend schedule in Wisconsin features practice returning to its normal slot mid-morning on Saturday, immediately followed by qualifying.

Buescher at Road America

Buescher finished 18 th a year ago at Road America after starting 12 th .

Overall on road courses, Buescher has a 16.4 finish in Cup with three top-10s, all of which came in the last three seasons, and all of which were inside the top five.

This season in road racing, Buescher finished 21 st at COTA, but rebounded in Sonoma with a P2 finish after leading four laps and running inside the top five most all day.

Buescher also made two Xfinity starts at Road America with a P9 finish in 2015.

Scott Graves at Road America

Graves finished 32 nd a year ago with Ryan Newman at Road America.

His road course record to date in Cup features six top-10 finishes, including most recently the runner-up result with Buescher in Sonoma.

Graves also called three Xfinity events at Road America in recent years, leading Daniel Suarez to a P4 finish in 2016, with two additional starts with Buescher in 2014-15.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Road America:

“I like road racing in general, it breaks up our schedule nicely. I got an ARCA win at Road America several years back and it’s been a really neat race track. It has good rhythm and is somewhat of a cross of Sonoma and some of these others that have higher-speed areas, but slower tempo areas, as well. It’s a really fun track and I can’t wait to get there and see if we can replicate some of our recent road racing experience in the Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher lost a wheel late in Sunday’s race from Nashville, ultimately finishing 30th in a race that featured three-plus hours in weather delays.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 11th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Brady Worldwide, Streamlight, Louisville Ladder, Ergodyne and Walter USA on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

