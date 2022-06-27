Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

|
Ally 400
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 14th
Stage 1 Finish: 15th
Stage 2 Finish: 12th
Finish: 19th
|
“Nashville was a challenge. Our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro showed some good speed, and we drove up to the top 10. Unfortunately, we struggled with some of the same issues we had all weekend. We had a list of things to try on pit road to make it better, but we couldn’t quite get a grasp on it. We will take everything we learned and build on our notebook for next time. Road America should hopefully be a good place for our team to keep moving in a positive direction.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 21st
Stage 1 Finish: 26th
Stage 2 Finish: 15th
Finish: 23rd
"We fought a tight car all day. We made some gains on pit road, but it was not the best day for us collectively. We have some work to do as a team, but we will move on to Road America."
- Justin Haley
|
Tennessee Lottery 250
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
Start: 2nd
Stage 1 finish: 4th
Stage 2 finish: 11th
Finish: 16th
|
“We had a promising day with a fast No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy. We overcame a speeding penalty, made gains on pit road and were on track for a solid finish. Unfortunately our tire strategy just didn’t work out in our favor. We took a gamble but didn’t get the finish we were hoping for.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
Start: 10th
Stage 1 finish: 12th
Stage 2 finish: 16th
Finish: 17th
"Kaulig Racing has been working hard trying to find the right direction to advance our program forward, and we took some pretty big swings this weekend. We fought the same subtle things we’ve fought all year. Obviously, we still have some work to do. Our strategy didn’t pan out, and we didn’t get the finish we deserve. We will carry on to next week.”
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 12th
Stage 1 finish: 13th
Stage 2 finish: 18th
Finish: 18th
|
"I really liked our strategy, but it just didn’t work out. I felt like the way last run was going, there was potential for cautions with 15 or 20 laps to go. With new tires we would have had a really good advantage, and undoubtedly, would have had a top-five finish. It just didn’t work out our favor.”
- Landon Cassill
Kaulig Racing PR