Monday, Jun 27

Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jun 27 13
Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

Ally 400
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 14th

Stage 1 Finish: 15th

Stage 2 Finish: 12th

Finish: 19th

“Nashville was a challenge. Our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro showed some good speed, and we drove up to the top 10. Unfortunately, we struggled with some of the same issues we had all weekend. We had a list of things to try on pit road to make it better, but we couldn’t quite get a grasp on it. We will take everything we learned and build on our notebook for next time. Road America should hopefully be a good place for our team to keep moving in a positive direction.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 15th

Finish: 23rd

 

"We fought a tight car all day. We made some gains on pit road, but it was not the best day for us collectively. We have some work to do as a team, but we will move on to Road America."

 

- Justin Haley

Tennessee Lottery 250
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 2nd

Stage 1 finish: 4th

Stage 2 finish: 11th

Finish: 16th

“We had a promising day with a fast No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy. We overcame a speeding penalty, made gains on pit road and were on track for a solid finish. Unfortunately our tire strategy just didn’t work out in our favor. We took a gamble but didn’t get the finish we were hoping for.”

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 finish: 12th

Stage 2 finish: 16th

Finish: 17th

 

 

"Kaulig Racing has been working hard trying to find the right direction to advance our program forward, and we took some pretty big swings this weekend. We fought the same subtle things we’ve fought all year. Obviously, we still have some work to do. Our strategy didn’t pan out, and we didn’t get the finish we deserve. We will carry on to next week.”

 

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 12th

Stage 1 finish: 13th

Stage 2 finish: 18th

Finish: 18th

"I really liked our strategy, but it just didn’t work out. I felt like the way last run was going, there was potential for cautions with 15 or 20 laps to go. With new tires we would have had a really good advantage, and undoubtedly, would have had a top-five finish. It just didn’t work out our favor.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill

Kaulig Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

