Late Race Incident Dampers Keselowski’s Finish in Nashville

The No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford saw its share of ups and downs during a lengthy Sunday afternoon and evening at Nashville Superspeedway.

Keselowski found himself starting in the 27th position for the 400-mile event. At the drop of the green, the No. 6 gained seven positions before the first of two red flags for weather.

A pit stop would put him back in 28th before the race would get back underway, as the King’s Hawaiian Ford would dodge a couple near-miss incidents on track to round out stage one in 20th.

Starting inside the top-20 for stage two, Matt McCall and Brad Keselowski would use some strategy to put the No. 6 in 13th, just before another red flag for weather would occur just shy of halfway. After a lengthy red flag, the skies cleared for the final time, rounding out a combined three hours in delays.

Brad would restart 13th, falling back just slightly to 16th to round out stage two. Stage three would see a long run and a cycle of green flag pit stops, only to be interrupted by a caution on track. Playing into the No. 6 team’s favor, Brad restarted 12th, and maintained within a few positions until the caution flew with nine laps to go.

On the final restart of the night, 4-wide racing and contact sent Keselowski into the outside wall with just four laps left. The field took the checkered flag, while Keselowski limped around for a 29th-place finish.

Next up on the schedule is Road America, as Sunday’s action is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA. Race coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR

Speedway Digest Staff

