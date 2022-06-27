RCR NCS Post Race Report: Nashville

“We finished on the upside today at Nashville Superspeedway, especially considering how our day was going to go with the damage that we got right before halfway. Our 3CHI Chevrolet had a high capability in it, and we saw that early on. Our race was looking very promising in Stage 1, but we made mistakes along the way. Our restarts in the first half of the race today put us behind, and ultimately played a roll in us running into the back of the No. 23 car on pit road. The damage we had from that collision put us in a very tough spot for the rest of the race, so to get an 18th-place finish out of our day with how it was looking mid-race, we should be satisfied. We’ll take it, move on, and get ready for Road America.” -Tyler Reddick