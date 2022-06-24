Petty GMS Event Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

- Dillon at Nashville Superspeedway: With the NASCAR Cup Series making its inaugural visit to the Lebanon, Tennessee track last season while not competing full time in the series, Ty Dillon will embark on his first start at the concrete speedway. Despite not running an actual race, Dillon has completed close to 1,000 test laps at the track when the sport was dormant at the facility. In addition, the 30-year-old spent eight hours on the simulator this week in preparation for Sunday's event.

- Coffee Tyme: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's 400-mile race. Founded by veterans and operated by principaled men and women who honor those who protect, defend, and support our country, BRCC stands for more than high-quality coffee.

- Meet Dillon: On Sunday, June 26 at 12:30 p.m., Dillon will be at the Black Rifle Coffee Company display in the Nashville Superspeedway Fan Zone. Stop by to meet the No. 42 driver, sample coffee, and grab an autograph.

- #10,000 Veterans: A large part of Black Rifle Coffee Company's success is due to the outstanding work ethic and discipline of their veteran employees. The company is committed to hiring 10,000 veterans to provide opportunities to the military community. BRCC strives to help other service-members successfully transition from the military into entrepreneurship, providing assistance to veterans who seek to launch a business of their own.

- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com , follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/ presscheck-signup.

- From the Drivers Seat: Nashville is another track that you haven't race at before. How are you approaching the weekend?

"While I haven't actually raced at Nashville before, I have made a ton of test laps at the track - probably close to 1,000. We would come to Nashville and test when our sport didn't race here, but that has also been seven or eight years since then. I spent around eight hours on the simulator this week, just making laps and doing everything I could before getting in the actual car for practice. I like the fact that we have another 50 minutes of practice this week. Hopefully that helps our team dial the car in and get myself acclimated to the track."