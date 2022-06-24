Petty GMS Event Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

|
- Jones at Nashville Superspeedway: With NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway and the Cup Series first appearance at the Tennessee track in 2021, Erik Jones made his lone start at the track where he started the race from the ninth position and finished 19th.
- USAF Sighting: Jones will be at the US Air Force display on Sunday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT. Stop by to get an autograph and meet Jones before the start of Sunday’s race.
- Points Racing: With 16 races complete in the 2022 Cup Series season, Jones currently sites 16th in the Point Standings with one top-five finish, five top-10 finish and eight top-15 finishes.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat: Considering we’ve seen some good races on the intermediate tracks with the new car, are you expecting something similar at Nashville Superspeedway?
“Yea, I think it’ll race good there. It’s hard to tell. It’s kind of surprising. We didn’t think Gateway would be good with these cars, but it was and it put on a good show. You just have to see how it plays out and what it does, but I think Nashville will race good. From what I’ve known with this car a little bit, I feel like it’ll put on a good show.”
