NCS AT NASHVILLE: Team Chevy Advance

TUNE IN NBC will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 live at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. USA Network will telecast the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 live at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 25. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. FS1 will telecast the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 live at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, June 24. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. QUOTABLE QUOTES ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 TALK ABOUT THE NEW PARTNER YOU HAVE ON YOUR CAR FOR THIS WEEKEND AND WHAT IT WOULD MEAN TO GET A WIN AT NASHVILLE? "I'm super pumped to have the Jockey paint scheme on my car this weekend. It's an iconic brand and the red, white and blue colors will look awesome on the track at Nashville. I hope I can finish one place better than I did last year and get them to victory lane. It would be awesome to get them their first win and to get one for Trackhouse in Nashville." YOU HAD YOUR BEST FINISH OF THE SEASON LAST YEAR AT NASHVILLE. IS THERE SOMETHING YOU PICKED UP ABOUT THAT TRACK? "We were good off of the truck. We were second quick in practice, and I messed up qualifying and started mid-pack, I think. We marched our way up through there and ran top-10 most of the day. We were on the right side of the fuel and tire strategy to take advantage and finish second. I was able to hustle the car all weekend." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 WHEN YOU THINK OF NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY, WHAT ARE SOME OF THE MEMORIES AND EXPERIENCES THAT COME TO MIND FOR YOU? “Nashville Superspeedway kicked off my NASCAR Cup Series career. One of my first Cup tests was at Nashville. I remember going there to test with the team leading into the season and having a really good time. We won there in the NASCAR Truck Series and finished third there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with KHI. We had fun at Nashville. It was a good track for me. I didn’t feel like the Cup race at Nashville was as good for our team as I had expected going into the race. We finished decent. I think we were 12th. But I know we are capable of running better than that at Nashville so I’m looking forward to going back.” WHAT IS COOL ABOUT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY? “I think what’s cool and what I enjoyed about Nashville is people fought for that bottom line and you really had to be disciplined and not miss your exit leaving the corner at Nashville. The car that rotated the most was pretty good. It’s been a good track for us in the past, and I think it will be interesting to go back there with a year of Cup racing under our belt at the track.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 LARSON ON HOW HE EXPECTS NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY TO RACE THIS YEAR VERSUS LAST YEAR: "It raced really well (last year). I had only tested there before and it was always kind of just right around the bottom. Last year, I think they put some resin on the track or something and we were able to move up the track. It was pretty slick and you could move around. I hope it’s similar to that. I think it should be and probably even better. It seems like these Next Gen cars slide around even more, so it should be fun." CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 ELLIOTT ON RACING AT NASHVILLE: "I think Nashville (Superspeedway) will be similar to the rest of the mile and mile-and-a-half tracks we go to. I don’t see it looking much different than last year. I think we have the potential to be really good there. We’ve had some pretty good speed this year, we just need to focus on putting everything together and getting more consistently strong finishes and hopefully another win or two during this stretch of races before heading into the playoffs.” ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 GUSTAFSON ON HEADING BACK TO NASHVILLE: "I think for sure the heat will play a role and everything is going to be a bit more difficult for everybody. The car’s performance, your driver is going to be in a little more difficult situation. The grip of the tires is going to be a little worse, pitting the car on pit road is a little more difficult when it’s hot. It’s hard to get calm and cool. It’s a little bit more uncomfortable. It’ll make it a little bit tougher. I like it. I think those mental challenges are fun, for me. We were OK there last year. I wouldn’t say we were great, but we need to improve and get the car driving a little bit better. The car is typically loose in there and tight in the center and can be tight exit or loose exit depending on what you’ve got, but stringing that whole corner together is key." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1 “I enjoyed racing at Nashville last year in the Xfinity Series. This will be my first time running both the Xfinity and Cup races. I think we are making progress in both of our programs and feel like Nashville will be a good test to see where we are at.” WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 BYRON ON HIS THOUGHTS FOR THIS WEEKEND AT NASHVILLE: "I think last year’s race at Nashville (Superspeedway) was a 'learn as you go' type of situation. With so few people having experience there, and even my short stint in the (Camping World) Truck Series race that weekend, we still didn’t know a lot of what to expect. We ended up having a really solid run though and that does offer some extra confidence for this weekend. You don’t want to be overly confident, though. Just because you had a good finish, that was last year’s car, and the Next Gen car handles differently. We have a starting point, and we’ll use practice on Friday to really dial the race setup in. Nashville presents its own challenges though as it looks like a superspeedway but it’s more similar to a short track in how tight the corners are." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 FUGLE ON HOW HE’S APPROACHING THIS WEEKEND AT NASHVILLE: "I think this will be another weekend that we have a good starting point to work from when we unload. We ran well in last year’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. We had to start at the rear and were still able to race our way back to the front. I’m not sure if there will be as much passing this year as there was last year, but between our notebook and our teammate’s notebook (No. 5 team, defending winner), we have a good starting point. Plus, a full 50-minute practice really allows us to try some different things and make longer runs. It’s going to be hot, which will make for a slick track and with the resin down, we’ll want to practice with that as much as we can ahead of Sunday to get the balance right over a run." JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 “After a nice off week of downtime, I'm ready to get back to it and race Nashville. It was a new track to us last year, and it was fun to race on. This will be the first time these new Cup cars will be on this type of track. The last concrete track we raced on was Dover, and we showed some speed there. Hopefully that applies over to Nashville.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 CONSIDERING WE’VE SEEN SOME GOOD RACES ON THE INTERMEDIATE TRACKS WITH THE NEW CAR, ARE YOU EXPECTING SOMETHING SIMILAR AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY? “Yeah, I think it’ll race good there. It’s hard to tell. It’s kind of surprising. We didn’t think Gateway would be good with these cars, but it was and it put on a good show. You just have to see how it plays out and what it does, but I think Nashville will race good. From what I’ve known with this car a little bit, I feel like it’ll put on a good show.” RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / ENTENMANN’S CAMARO ZL1 “We’re hoping for another good concrete track run at Nashville like we had a Dover where we finished second. This style of racetrack has been better for us than some of the other ones and I love Nashville. It was a really good track for us last year, but of course it’s a totally different car. The biggest thing for us is to have a good practice session on Friday and make sure we have a car that handles good and is easy on the tires for our race.” ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY MUSIC CITY CAMARO ZL1 BOWMAN ON WHAT IT MEANS TO HAVE PRIMARY SPONSOR ALLY BE THE TITLE SPONSOR OF THE RACE IN NASHVILLE: "It is cool to see Ally have such a presence in NASCAR beyond just my team. Whatever Ally does, they do it to the best and fullest extent. Whether it is my Cup car, my sprint car and midgets at ABR, helping dogs with Best Friends – Ally does it right and I am happy to see them getting involved in NASCAR beyond just being the primary partner of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1." GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY MUSIC CITY CAMARO ZL1 IVES ON HIS EXPECTATIONS HEADING TO NASHVILLE FOR THE ALLY 400: "We have a lot of data and notes to look back on from last year and the races we have completed this year, so we expect to go out to Nashville and have a competitive car. Having a weekend off last weekend and the race being sponsored by Ally, I feel like our team has a lot of positive, motivating factors to head to Tennessee with. Obviously, we want to win the race for Ally, but we have to take it one step at a time and that means getting the car ready during practice, qualifying well, and then getting it done on Sunday.” DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1 WHAT HAS LIFE BEEN LIKE SINCE YOU TOOK THE CHECKERED FLAG FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SONOMA? "We were in victory lane a long time Sunday celebrating with my team, and some of the Amigos came down to join in. It was a fun flight home although I think we got home at 5:30 a.m. I took my girlfriend to the airport for an 8:30 a.m. flight to Brazil and then I went by the shop to see all of my team before flying to Mexico." WHAT WAS IT LIKE WHEN YOU SAW THEM IN MEXICO? "I was so tired but when I got home my mom and sisters had a surprise party for me. Like I said I was so tired, but it was a lot of fun and I am glad they did it. The win was great timing. We get to enjoy this for two weeks. But I am sure I'll be ready to race again by this weekend." HOW IMPORTANT IS NASHVILLE? "It's very important. We are carrying Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on our car in Nashville. I think everyone who lives in Nashville or even been to Nashville knows all about Tootsie's. Nashville is where (Team Founder and Owner) Justin (Marks) lives, (Team President) Ty (Norris) live so they are going to have lots of friends and family out. We want to do well every week, but Nashville is special." GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST “Nashville races similar to a mile and a half track, and I feel like we have made steady progress with our program this year. It took a while for the track to widen out for our race last year, so track position and qualifying will be very important. We’ve got a lot of guests from Champion Power Equipment that will be with us in Nashville so I’m hoping we can give them a reason to celebrate." JACK WOOD, NO. 24 CHEVYLINERS.COM SILVERADO RST "I'm really looking forward to returning to Nashville; the race there last year was by far my best race that I had all year and I love this track layout. We were able to stay in contention all race long last time we raced here, which served as a big confidence boost for me. The way our season has gone this year has definitely been tough, but this track has been one that we've had circled on our calendars for quite a while now. I know how to get around this place as a driver, and I know that we are going to have a good setup to base ourselves off of, so we're just going to stick with it all day. Hopefully we can put together another good practice and qualifying run to give ourselves an opportunity to succeed. If there's been any race that I've had high hopes for, Nashville would definitely be the one on the top of my list, so I can't wait to see what my No. 24 ChevyLiners.com team and I have in store for Friday as we return to one of my favorite cities in the country." GM PR