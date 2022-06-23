2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Nashville Advance

Chastain seeks his third and Trackhouse Racing's fourth victory of the 2022 season on Sunday at the 1.33-mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee. Just 10 races remain, before the start of the NASCAR Playoffs and Chastain wants to continue his momentum heading into the most important time of the season.

He should be one of the favorites.

In the inaugural Cup race at Nashville last June, the Alva, Florida native finished second and led four laps. He will be easy to spot on the track this weekend carrying the red, white and blue paint scheme.

Jockey International (Jockey), the pioneer of comfort and quality in active, casual and underwear, and Trackhouse Racing announced the multi-race partnership earlier this year which also includes races on Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse is the first such team sponsorship in the 146-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership will be the launch of the brand’s new Made in America Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product; reshoring American manufacturing jobs; supporting families in local communities; and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

“Jockey is a family-owned company that has been around for generations, and as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer I can appreciate how hard it is to maintain their lead spot as an innovator of quality products,” said Chastain. “I am proud to represent Jockey and help tell their great American story.”

The Nashville area is Trackhouse Entertainment headquarters. The weekend will be busy with three days of track activity and off the track as well beginning with practice on Friday, qualifying Saturday and the race Sunday.

NBC kicks off their portion of television coverage for this season with Sunday's race at 5 p.m. EDT.