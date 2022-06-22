Nashville up Next for DEX Imaging Team

Like lots of working folks everywhere, Harrison Burton, crew chief Brian Wilson and the rest of the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are back at work after a week off, refreshed and ready to put maximum effort into the job at hand.



For the DEX team, the immediate task centers around this weekend’s Ally 400 at Nashville Speedway.



“Everyone on our team enjoyed the off week and used it to recharge for the second half of the season,” Wilson said. “With the progress we’ve made recently at intermediate-style tracks and including Gateway, we all look forward to continuing in that direction this weekend in Nashville.



“The 1.33-mile track is a mix of those styles of tracks with some Dover mixed in being a concrete surface.”



Wilson said the schedule at Nashville works in the team’s favor.



“This weekend is one of our last extended-practice weekends with extra time and sets of tires,” he said. “Our focus is on unloading with the speed we had at Gateway and using the session to learn in ways we can’t with a normal practice.”



Wilson also said he’s expecting another strong effort from the over-the-wall members of the team on Sunday.



“At Sonoma our crew had great speed on pit road, so from practice through the race I look forward to executing a full weekend with competitive speed in all facets,” he said.



Practice at Nashville is set to begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. (6:30 Eastern Time) and run for about an hour. Qualifying starts just after noon (1 p.m. Eastern) on Saturday, and the Ally 400 is scheduled to get the green flag just after 4 p.m. (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Sunday. Stage breaks are set for Laps 90 and 185.



Beginning this week, Cup Series coverages switches from FOX to NBC. NBC will broadcast the Nashville race, with USA covering practice and qualifying.

WBR PR