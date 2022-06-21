Valvoline and Hendrick Motorsports extend relationship through 2027

Hendrick Motorsports has extended its partnership with Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, through 2027.



The new five-year agreement maintains Valvoline’s status as the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports and as a major associate sponsor of the team’s full stable of Chevrolet race cars. America’s first motor oil brand will also continue as a primary sponsor of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (three races) and teammate William Byron (two races).



In addition, Valvoline will remain the presenting sponsor of the annual Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown, a competition that brings together Hendrick Motorsports engine builders and Hendrick Automotive Group master technicians.



“We are tremendously proud of our partnership with Valvoline,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Because of Valvoline’s commitment to quality and innovation, we’ve enjoyed great success together both at the track and in our dealerships. Extending the relationship will allow us to continue putting the very best products in our race cars and in the vehicles of our customers across the country.”



Since 2014, Hendrick Motorsports has earned a NASCAR-best three Cup Series championships (2016, 2020 and 2021) with Valvoline products in its Chevrolet racing engines. Off the track, Valvoline is the preferred lubricant of Hendrick Automotive Group, which operates 94 car dealerships across the United States. It is the largest privately held dealership group in the nation.



“The Valvoline team is thrilled to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group,” said Heidi Matheys, senior vice president and chief marketing and transformation officer at Valvoline Inc. “Our decade-long relationship has driven success both on and off the track. We look forward to driving more wins with the amazing Hendrick organization in the future.”



Last year, Valvoline expanded its Hendrick Motorsports program to add primary sponsorship of Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Byron’s No. 24 team. The five annual primary races represented an increase of three over the three previous seasons (2018-2020). For 2022, the company has also added a sixth primary race and will be featured on the No. 24 Chevrolet for this weekend’s Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hendrick Motorsports PR