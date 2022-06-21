Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Align Partnership

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership for the ALLY 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race will take place Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 5 PM EST.

“The Live Fast Motorsports team is excited to continue its partnership with Motorsport Games,” said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “Nashville Superspeedway marks the third 2022 race we’ve had the opportunity to race together in with the new Next Gen car. We’ve been working diligently with their team to relay the new car’s feel, sound, speed and sensation. Our teams are excited to now invite Xbox users to upgrade for free to the new Next Gen console update.”

McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports’ co-owner, Matt Tifft, thoroughly enjoy gaming together. Tifft is a former professional racecar driver, so both individuals have a classified need for speed.

“After a busy evening at the track on race weekends, B.J. and I often find our adrenaline still running,” shared Tifft. “We often stay up in our motor coaches and play racing games throughout the night. I just upgraded my Xbox console to the new Next Gen update and it is so special to see our new cars, paint schemes and partners in this game. Teaming up with a sponsor who shares a passion for cars, racing, competition, and re-creating track experiences for fans and continuing to improve is special.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Live Fast Motorsports for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway,” said Brand Manager, NASCAR, Jay Pennell. “Both B.J. and Matt have been great about providing insight and direction for our NASCAR products and their passion for NASCAR gaming is second to none. To help us promote the new and entirely free Next Gen console update with another great scheme on the No. 78 Ford Mustang is amazing to see. Any gamers with the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 will be able to receive a free update to NASCAR 21: Ignition starting Thursday, June 23, right in time for the race weekend in Nashville. We are planning some awesome giveaways with our partners at Xbox and are eager to see the car on track this weekend.”

NASCAR 21: Ignition, the current iteration of Motorsport Games’ NASCAR franchise for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, is available now on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC through the Steam store. Users will be able to download a free update on Thursday, June 23 to enhance NASCAR 21: Ignition on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. NASCAR 21: Ignition is developed and published by Motorsport Games and is powered by Unreal Engine and Studio 397’s highly acclaimed rFactor physics engine. The use of both Unreal Engine and rFactor physics gives users a more authentic driving experience, immersive gameplay, dynamic AI and stunning visuals.

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports are eager for this weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. Don’t forget to upgrade for FREE to the new Next Gen console update and tune in to watch the ALLY 400 on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 5 PM EST on NBC. Cheer on B.J. McLeod in the Motorsport Games No. 78 Ford Mustang!

LFR PR