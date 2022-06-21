Goodyear Fast Facts -- Nashville

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 17 – 300 laps / 399 miles

Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-mile oval) – Lebanon, Tenn.

Fast Facts for June 24-26, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup – 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race

(9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5160; Right-side -- D-5122

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 48 psi; Right Rear -- 44 psi

Storyline – Some concrete facts about racing at Nashville: The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the second consecutive year. These teams do not race on concrete often and Goodyear’s tread compounds are designed to lay rubber on the surface, which will help create a second groove as drivers search for grip. Despite this being the series’ first season on the 18-inch bead diameter tires, they will enter this weekend with a good notebook on these tires. Cup teams have run this left-side tire code three times and this right-side code six times already in 2022. Of particular importance is Goodyear’s minimum recommended air pressure on the left-rear corner of the car. This Next Gen car sees higher loads to the rear comapred to the previous generation car, and the combination of shock, camber and air pressure settings are important as teams strike a balance between durability and performance. This being just the second race for these teams at Nashville, Cup will have three sets of practice tires and a 50-minute session to hone in on their set-ups.

“Every time we race on a concrete track, like the one we have at Nashville this week, we design our tires to specifically lay rubber on the surface,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Rubbering in the primary groove helps the racing by causing drivers to move around to find the grip provided by fresher concrete. As we come back from an off weekend for the Cup cars, having a full practice, it will be important for teams to find the right balance in their car set-ups on the left-rear of the car. Having an established tire set-up they have run before should help them with that.”

Notes – NASCAR teams to run same tire set-up as Kansas and Texas at Nashville: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Nashville this week . . . Cup teams have run this same combination of left- and right-side tires at both Kansas and Texas this season . . . this left-side tire has also been run at Dover, while this right-side tire has been run at Charlotte, Darlington, Fontana and Las Vegas in 2022 . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes in moving to an 18-inch tire, this set-up features compound changes to both sides of the car (more grip) compared to what Cup teams ran at Nashville in 2021 . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Nashville . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 15 – 188 laps / 250 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 14 – 150 laps / 199.5 miles

Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-mile oval) – Lebanon, Tenn.

Fast Facts for June 24-25, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event;

Truck: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6128

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 42 psi; Right Rear -- 40 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Truck teams on on popular left-side tire at Nashville: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Nashville this week . . . compared to what these teams ran at Nashville last season, this left-side tire code aligns this track with several other speedways, while this right-side code features a minor compound change . . . this left-side is one that teams in both of these series have run at Charlotte, Las Vegas and Texas already this season . . . Truck teams have also run this left-side at Kansas . . . Xfinity teams ran this right-side at Dover in May . . . despite the Truck Series running a shorter race than the Xfinity Series, Truck teams will have six sets of tires compared to five sets for Xfinity teams because the Trucks are the first series on track for practice on a “green” race track and have the first race of the weekend . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Nashville . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

