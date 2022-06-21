McDowell and Love's Travel Stops Ready to Strike a Beat in the Music City

Michael McDowell and the Love's Travel Stops team have a base to build from after their first visit to the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway last season. The team finished 16th in NASCAR’s return to Nashville and now are looking to build from that result at the 1.3-mile concrete oval.



McDowell comes into Nashville with momentum. The team has finished in the top-10 in five of their last eight races. They are coming off their first top-five finish, third, two weeks ago in Sonoma. The team is 20th in the driver standings and know that the remainder of June and the months of July and August will be important in their bid for a playoff position.



"Our Love's Travel Stops Ford team had our best performance a couple weeks ago and we need to keep it going,” said McDowell. “We need to gain more, and maybe we need a win to make the playoffs, but we are capable of that.



"Our program has improved greatly since the start of the season, and our results have shown that in the last handful of races. I believe we can finish inside the top-10 at any track. Nashville poses its own set of tricks and twists, but we have done an excellent job recently of adapting to the challenges. We’ll be ready.”



McDowell and his Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang will race at Nashville this Sunday, at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBC.



FRM PR