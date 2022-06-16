NBC Sports’ NASCAR Commentary Team Ready for 2022 Season

NBC Sports has announced its commentary team for its coverage of the second half of the 2022 NASCAR season, which gets underway next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26, on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ NASCAR commentary team features two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte serving as analysts alongside race announcer Rick Allen. This will be the fifth consecutive year for the team.

Auto racing icon Kyle Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage with Snider serving as pre- and post-race host. For the sixth consecutive year, the Peacock Pit Box will serve as the studio teams primary set location on pit road during the season.

NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood’s role will have a new focus this season, serving as a “CityView” reporter. Wood will conduct reports from within the host city or area, beginning from Nashville’s famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge to highlight the atmosphere and excitement around the race on Broadway in Music City.

An eight-year veteran on pit road with MRN, Kim Coon has joined NBC Sports’ NASCAR commentary team as a pit reporter for select races in 2022 and will make her on-air debut at Road America. Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch all return to report from the pits alongside Coon throughout the season.

NBC Sports will present a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) across NBC and USA Network in 2022. The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including the Championship Race in Phoenix on Nov. 6, while USA Network debuts as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR with more than 25 Cup and Xfinity Races.

Last year, NBC Sports once again produced a number of viewership milestones for its NASCAR coverage, including year-over-year viewership increases for both the Cup and Xfinity Series and NBC Sports’ most-streamed seasons for both series on record.

NBC Sports PR