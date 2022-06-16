Friday, Jun 17

Film Offering An Insider’s Look At One Of The Most Successful – And Controversial - Drivers In NASCAR History Races Into Theaters Nationwide For ONE NIGHT ONLY – June, 29th

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Jun 16 94
Film Offering An Insider’s Look At One Of The Most Successful – And Controversial - Drivers In NASCAR History Races Into Theaters Nationwide For ONE NIGHT ONLY – June, 29th

ickets are on sale now for ROWDY, the acclaimed documentary providing a special look at Kyle Busch’s unmatched talent and singular determination to win at everything while giving candid insights from family, friends and NASCAR personnel on his life and career. Busch confronts his physical limits when he sustains a potentially career-ending wreck in 2015, only to find a path to win the series championship that same season. His journey is ranked as one of the greatest sports comebacks of all time.

 

Tickets for ROWDY can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters; for a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

 

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="/

" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Busch’s irreverent and polarizing personality, whether in or out of the driver’s seat, has earned him both diehard fans and vehement detractors, though his accomplishments are irrefutable.

 

“I never thought I would ever do a film about my career until after I retired,” Busch explains. “I know there are some pivotal moments in my life that are misunderstood by fans. This film sets the record straight about what went on in my mind and many people who were a part of those pivotal moments that changed me.”

 

“Fathom’s partnership with Utopia has delivered amazing and insightful content that has drawn in movie-goers across the country,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.  “This high-octane journey, riding shotgun with the controversial, yet infamous, Kyle Busch, is no different – we’re excited for it!”

 

ROWDY is produced by Chance Wright of Wright Productions along with Hans Schiff and John Stevens of Venture 10 Studio Group.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Off Weekend/Nashville Race Advance NBC Sports’ NASCAR Commentary Team Ready for 2022 Season »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.