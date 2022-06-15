Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Off Weekend/Nashville Race Advance

What was it like when you saw them in Mexico?

"I was so tired but when I got home my mom and sisters had a surprise party for me. Like I said i was so tired, but it was a lot of fun and I am glad they did it.

"The win was great timing. We get to enjoy this for two weeks. But I am sure I'll be ready to race again by this weekend."

How important is Nashville?

"It's very important. We are carrying Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on our car in Nashville. I think everyone who lives in Nashville or even been to Nashville knows all about Tootsie's.

"Nashville is where (team founder and owner) Justin (Marks) lives, (team president) Ty (Norris) live so they is going to have lots of friends and family out. We want to do well every week, but Nashville is special."

So, be honest. Were you nervous, excited those final laps in Sonoma?

"I was just trying to stay calm. I knew that it was a big stake on the line, but I was trying to stay calm. I was silent. I wanted to do my thing. I didn’t want too much noise on the radio. I knew what I had to do. I would say after the white flag is when I got out of control. I just start crying inside the helmet, just thinking about. Especially because I had a big gap. If it wasn’t a big gap, I would be focused. Since I had a big gap, I was just thinking about every single moment that has cost me to be here.

"It’s been a different journey. Every NASCAR driver has had a tough journey. Everyone has a different journey. But my journey is definitely the most different of everyone else, leaving my family, my country, and just coming to a different culture, different language.

"Thinking of all those things, it makes it very, very, very special."