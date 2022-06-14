Wednesday, Jun 15

Penalties Following Sonoma Raceway Weekend Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Jun 14 71
Penalties Following Sonoma Raceway Weekend NKP Photos

NASCAR announced penalties following their trip to Sonoma Raceway this past weekend on Tuesday. The penalties impacted two teams in the Cup Series garage area.

Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet lost a tire/wheel during the event and will result in a four-race suspension through New Hampshire Motor Speedway for crew chief Cliff Daniels and crew members Donnie Tasser and Brandon Johnson.

Hendrick Motorsports announced shortly after the announcement that they will not appeal.

Rick Ware Racing and driver Cody Ware will lose 20 owner and driver points for having multiple inspection failures.

There were no penalties handed out in the Camping World Truck Series.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Entenmann’s® Donuts Sponsors JTG Daugherty Racing's No. 47 and Promotes DadsofGlory.com Contest at Nashville
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.