Entenmann’s® Donuts Sponsors JTG Daugherty Racing's No. 47 and Promotes DadsofGlory.com Contest at Nashville

Entenmann’s Donuts cleverly created an ultimate way to celebrate Dads and Father Figures with “Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase” at DadsofGlory.com. The contest is being showcased on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26th and $50,000 is up for grabs along with free donuts.

“We can’t think of a sweeter way to celebrate Father’s Day than by helping our fans honor the dads and father figures, regardless of gender, that have helped inspire them,” said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's. “We are so excited to have Ricky’s support to promote this program and help us recognize all father figures that have made a positive impact in our fans’ lives.”

Stenhouse Jr. recently mentioned how easy it is for consumers to enter the contest. Simply share a video clip at DadsofGlory.com to showcase why your dad or father figure is a Dad of Glory across one of five Dad-egories that include: Dad Humor, Dad Feats, Dad Engineering, Dad Fashion and Dad Love.

“This is a simple and fun way to honor your father or father figure in your life,” said Stenhouse Jr. “This promotion makes me think of all the times my dad worked so hard to give me and family the opportunity to live a good life and get me to a place to where I was able to be successful at racing. It’s special to look back at all the hard work he put into my racing career. Because of him, I put the same work ethic into my craft.”

The DadsofGlory.com contest has really stirred up some good memories that Stenhouse Jr. and his father have shared through the years.

“He’s someone I look up to and I remember all the times riding dirt bikes together every Sunday after church,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I remember him getting my first go-kart right in the foyer for Christmas and us going to the racetrack and basically saying I was six years old so I could race when I was actually five. I almost messed it up because I would be at the counter telling them I wasn’t six.

“I remember when I won my first stock car race in ARCA (2008) and we climbed the fence to meet each other at the top of it,” continued Stenhouse Jr. “For my first Sprint car win, he jumped on the side of the race car and we did a victory lap together. There are a lot of cool moments we’ve shared, but just getting to spend time together is the best.”

Speaking of spending time together, Entenmann’s is making sure fans have an opportunity to meet Stenhouse Jr. On Friday, June 24th the Olive Branch, Mississippi native is appearing at the Kroger store located at 1418 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee kicking off at 11 AM Central for a meet and greet/autograph session.

“Entenmann’s is fully engaged with the race team using their racing assets to its full potential,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “It’s makes me happy to see their excitement and engagement with the team and our fans like they do. I’m looking forward to seeing our fans.”

Live coverage of the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26th begins at 4 PM Central/5 PM Eastern on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

