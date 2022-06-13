Monday, Jun 13

Post-Race Report | Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Post-Race Report | Sonoma Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 12th

"Overall, it was a good day for us. We fought a loose car for most of the race, but we had some good adjustments and strategy on pit road. We kept track position for most of the day and ultimately ended up with a decent finish. It’s another solid race for us to build on. I’m looking forward to the off weekend and then keeping the momentum going at Nashville.”

 

- Justin Haley
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 16th (To the Rear)

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 19th

“Tough day for us at Sonoma. I haven’t had the best luck at this track despite how much I love racing there. We started in the rear and had some power steering issues off the bat that we battled the whole day. It made for a difficult day, but we fought back into the top 10 until the very end when unfortunately I spun out. We showed speed but have some things to work on to be better for next time.”

- AJ Allmendinger

