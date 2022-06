Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez won Sunday's road course race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and teammate Ross Chastain finished seventh.

S uárez took the lead on the first lap of the final stage and led all but three laps in the stage on Sunday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway to claim his first career victory and third for Trackhouse Racing in 2022.

He became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Teammate Chastain finished seventh.

Chastain and S uárez started seventh and eighth after qualifying on Saturday.

In the first stage, they battled in the top 10 and pitted with a few laps in the stage to guarantee a better starting spot in the next stage.

Chastain finished 15th and Suarez 17th in first stage.

They started fourth and sixth in the second stage, and climbed to third and fourth midway through the stage. Chastain spun with eight laps remaining and finished 13th while S uárez stayed at the front and finished fourth.

S uárez started second and took the lead on the opening lap of the final stage and held it for a majority of the race and earned his first Cup Series win. Chastain started in the top-20 for the final stage and worked his way forward throughout to earn his 10th top-10 this season.

The NASCAR Cup Series enjoys an off weekend before returning to action June 26 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.