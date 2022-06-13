FRAM Congratulates Daniel Suárez on Sonoma Raceway Victory

FRAM®, the market leader in filtration products, would like to congratulate NASCAR driver and FRAM® partner Daniel Suárez on winning the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

FRAM is sponsoring Suárez, driver of the No.99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“FRAM is proud to partner with Daniel Suárez. His history working with our filters in his dad’s car restoration shop made this partnership a natural fit,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager for FRAM. “We congratulate Daniel and his team on this great win, and we look forward to his continued success on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.”

With a legacy that goes back to 1934, FRAM provides a full line of reliable engine oil, air and cabin air filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces.

