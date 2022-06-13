RCR NCS Post Race Report: Sonoma

“It feels great to earn an 11th-place Finish in the True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. This team has worked hard, and I have worked hard personally, on improving our road course performances. We qualified 13th on Saturday and came into Sunday’s race knowing that we had a strong car and a solid plan. We maintained our position throughout Stage 1. We tried to play the pit strategy a few times and got caught on the wrong side of a caution flag. During the final stage, we were making a green-flag stop right as the caution came out. It put us back about seven spots, but we had newer tires than the guys in front of us which gave me a little more leverage. I’m proud of the effort that everyone has put in. It was fun racing in the top 10 and seeing the improvements we’ve made. We’ll take an 11th-place finish and take the off weekend to regroup for Nashville.” -Austin Dillon