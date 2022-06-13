CHEVY NCS AT SONOMA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes FULL PACKAGE

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 ONX HOMES / RENU CAMARO ZL1

7th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

8th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

9th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

11th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 TRUE VELOCITY CAMARO ZL1

12th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

15th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

16th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY/BETTER TOGETHER CAMARO ZL1

19th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

22nd ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

23rd TY DILLON, NO. 42 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

25th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / COTTONELLE CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1. Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

2. Chris Buescher (Ford)

3. Michael McDowell (Ford)

4. Kevin Harvick (Ford)

5. Austin Cindric (Ford)

Heading into the off week for the series, the NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action at Nashville Superspeedway with the Ally 400 on Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 ONX HOMES / RENU CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 1st

THIS HAS ALREADY BEEN QUITE THE CELEBRATION. DANIEL SUAREZ, SINCE YOU WON YOUR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP, IT HAS BEEN A LONG ROAD HERE IN THE CUP SERIES, DIFFERENT TEAMS, A LOT OF HEARTBREAK. HOW DO YOU PUT INTO WORDS THE RACE YOU HAD TODAY?

“It’s crazy day. I have so many thoughts in my head right now. I mean, it’s been a rough road. It’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series. These guys believing in me - Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, Ty Norris. Everyone that helped me get to this point. A lot of people in Mexico: Jay Morales, Carlos Slim. My family, they never give up on me. A lot of people did, but they didn’t.

Just very happy we were able to make it work.”

I MENTIONED DIFFERENT TEAMS. TRACKHOUSE, SEEMED LIKE MAGIC FROM THE MOMENT YOU STARTED TOGETHER. WHAT HAS BEEN DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS TEAM FOR YOU?

“Their energy. They believe in me since day one. They believe in me. All the people, all the resources to make it happen.

We have Daniel's Amigos over there. (Expletive) yeah.”

TALK TO THOSE DANIEL’S AMIGOS OVER THERE AND ALL THE DANIEL’S AMIGO’S WATCHING ON TV. TELL THEM IN SPANISH WHAT YOU’RE FEELING JUST NOW.

“(Answer in Spanish.) This is the first one of many.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 7th

OF COURSE YOUR TEAMMATE HAS BEEN WAITING HIS TURN SO PATIENTLY. WHAT DOES THIS MOMENT MEAN FOR YOU WATCHING ON AS THE TEAMMATE?

“Yeah, it’s Team Trackhouse all the way. I’m so happy for this group. Man, so good. The people behind the scenes that put in the time and effort to help us drivers. They’re just total team support. To be this new and special of a group, this is not supposed to happen. Another two fast Chevy’s and I couldn’t be prouder of Daniel (Suarez). I know what he is feeling right now and gosh, he’s so good. I’m so proud of him and so happy for him.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

“Ended up ninth here at Sonoma. Good run for our team. Fought hard all day and got the balance right and the second half of the race was good. Happy with that and going into the off week with some good momentum.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 22nd

“We just missed the mark this weekend with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. We made some adjustments after practice that didn’t really help us in qualifying. We put ourselves in a hole with where we qualified and decided to make additional changes to better our car for the race. Unfortunately, those changes didn’t help much and we fought the handling all day. We’ll go back to the shop and take the time to look over the notes and data to see where we can improve before we go to Road America in a couple of weeks.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 35th

“Our Lenovo Chevy was strong this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. We started the race fifth and spent most of Stages 1 and 2 in and around the top five. We were running fourth with three laps remaining in Stage 2 when we made a green-flag stop. Unfortunately, we were caught speeding on pit road and had to restart at the tail end of the field to start Stage 3. We got mirrored back in traffic. Everyone was bunching up and another car ended up making contact with us. It destroyed our left-rear and we had to go to the garage for repairs. We made it back out, but finished 14 laps down in 35th. It’s definitely disappointing to get a finish like that after running so strong today.”

TEAM CHEVY - RACE QUICK NOTES

Stage One:

· A Chevrolet front row led the field to the green in today’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, with Kyle Larson capturing a series-leading fourth pole at the track; joined by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on the front row.

· Varying pit strategies in the closing laps of Stage One, Cliff Daniels kept the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 out until the end of the stage.

· Defending race winner, Kyle Larson, led all 25 laps of Stage One, giving Larson his second stage win of 2022.

· Team Chevy Top-10 of Stage One: Kyle Larson (Stage Winner), Justin Haley (4th), Josh Bilicki (7th) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (9th).

Stage Two:

· Chase Elliott, who pitted prior to the conclusion of the Stage One, capitalized on track position, leading the field to the green from the pole position.

· Leading 26 laps of the 30-lap Stage Two, Alan Gustafson brought the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 down pit road in the closing laps of the stage, with a long stop causing Elliott to lose track position. Issued a penalty for pitting outside the box, Elliott was forced to restart at the rear of the field to start the Final Stage.

· Team Chevy Top-10 of Stage Two: Daniel Suarez (4th) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (9th).

Post-Race Fast Facts:

· Suarez’s triumph is also the eighth of the season for the Camaro ZL1 and the 13th victory for Chevrolet at Sonoma Raceway, both of which are manufacturer-leading feats.

· The win is Suarez’s first-career victory in 195 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

· It also marks the third NASCAR Cup Series triumph for Trackhouse Racing in 2022.

· With his victory, Suarez secures a spot into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Field.

· The winningest brand in NASCAR, Chevrolet now has 822 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories.

GM PR