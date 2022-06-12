Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Claims Five of the Top Six Spots at Sonoma (Full Package)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

2nd - Chris Buescher

3rd - Michael McDowell

4th - Kevin Harvick

5th - Austin Cindric

6th - Ryan Blaney

10th - Brad Keselowski

13th - Chase Briscoe

14th - Aric Almirola

17th - Joey Logano

20th - Joey Hand

21st - Cole Custer

24th - Todd Gilliland

28th - Harrison Burton

32nd - Cody Ware

33rd - Scott Heckert

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang -- Finished 2nd

“This team did a great job and put a really fast Fifth Third Bank Mustang underneath me this weekend. What a way to return and come back to the race track, but I didn’t get the job done there at the end. I feel like we should have had the win and I didn’t get it. We were close, just needed more. I needed to make it happen on that restart and I didn’t. But if we can keep getting cars like this then a win will come. It was an awesome run, and I should be happy, but I am disappointed to be that close and not get it.”

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang -- Finished 3rd

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED THERE AT THE END? “You know, we just fired off a little on the slow side but we were really good on the long run. We started to reel the leaders in there the last five laps but it just took a little too long to get going. I am proud of the entire team. This was a really solid weekend for our Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang. You have to run second, third, fourth, and fifth consistently to put yourself in a position to win a race and we were close today. We just needed a little more on the front end to challenge. I am really proud of everybody’s effort. We are getting closer. We are doing it week in and week out so I am really proud of everybody.”

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang -- Finished 4th

“Our GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang was good. We had our minimum of once-a-week catastrophic failure on pit road and got back as far forward as we could, as usual. It is what it is, I guess. We didn’t finish where we should have.”

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TO CONTEND TODAY? “Something that wasn’t a 20-second pit stop.”

SO YOU THINK THAT PIT STOP WAS THE FACTOR IN YOU NOT CONTENDING FOR THE RACE WIN TODAY? “I mean, we took away all of our chances. We should have been second at worst but we keep screwing up every week.”

Austin Cindric, No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang -- Finished 5th

“I would say this weekend was a real team effort. I appreciate Jeremy (Bullins) and the Discount Tire team for believing in me with flipping the stages like we did when we probably could have taken a stage win and a bunch of stage points. We made a lot of adjustments and some bold decisions honestly, overnight. I am really happy for Daniel Suarez. To see a first-time winner, that isn’t great to have another first-time winner on the season and stacking up on those but otherwise, it was a really solid day and to do it in front of Discount Tire and America’s Tire folks who had a bunch of people out here today. It was good to come out of here with a top-five.”

Ford Performance PR