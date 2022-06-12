NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash to Make Triumphant Return to Historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The roar of engines will fill the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum once again when NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash returns to the iconic venue in 2023. Following the resounding success of the inaugural event, the exhibition race will return to the quarter-mile race track to begin the 2023 season on February 5th on FOX.

“Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans,” said Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We’re thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500.”

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be broadcasted live on FOX and will serve as a star-studded prelude to the DAYTONA 500 two weeks later. The exhibition also serves as the first of three visits to California with NASCAR’s premier series also visiting Auto Club Speedway and Sonoma Raceway in 2023. The remainder of next season’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including dates, will be announced at a later date.

“With more than four million viewers, and really breaking through in a pop culture mecca like Los Angeles, the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum did everything it was intended to do and then some,” said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming and Scheduling. “It energized the sport, delivered new eyeballs and kicked off the season in grand fashion. We can’t wait to do it all again in 2023.”

The 2022 Busch Light Clash was an incredible success, boldly transforming the exhibition into a national spectacle. The race delivered on its broad-scale interest with new and existing fans, as approximately 70% of ticket buyers were attending their first NASCAR race. The event was the highest viewed Busch Light Clash since 2016 and featured more than 30 corporate sponsors, none more prominent than NASCAR Premier Partner Busch Light.

“For decades, Busch Light has been a passionate supporter of NASCAR, and it is through races like The 2022 Busch Light Clash that we are able to bring unmatched motorsports experiences to our fans,” said Krystyn Stowe Head of Marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “This race provides a unique opportunity for us to engage with both new and lifelong fans in markets where demand for Busch Light is growing.”

Tickets for the season-opening event will go on-sale in early August. Fans can visit nascarclash.com to register to be part of an exclusive pre-sale offer and learn more about the 2023 Busch Light Clash. Additionally, fans can now be a part of the Clash conversation on Twitter and Facebook @nascarclash.

NASCAR PR