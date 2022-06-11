CHEVY NCS AT SONOMA: Kyle Larson Pole Win Quick Quote

· Kyle Larson’s pole win marks his fourth pole at Sonoma Raceway; and his 12th-career pole in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

· His four pole wins at Sonoma Raceway is the most among active drivers; and second to Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon (five poles) for the most all-time in the series' history at Sonoma Raceway.

· The pole win is the third for the Camaro ZL1 in 2022; the 18th at Sonoma Raceway; and 726th all-time for Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.

· Chevrolet drivers took five of the top-10 spots in qualifying, including a sweep of the front row: Chase Elliott (2nd), Tyler Reddick (5th), Ross Chastain (7th) and Daniel Suarez (8th).

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, Pole Win Quick Quote:

“It was a good lap. I was a bit surprised that I ran that lap because I feel like I gave up a lot of time in turns four and seven. If I had those two corners back, I feel like I could have gone quite a bit faster. We just have a really good No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy. Thank you to everyone on our team and everybody back at the shop and the engine shop. I’m excited about it.

For Chase (Elliott) to lap down the lap that he did, I feel like that shows how strong he is because he was really good in race trim, too. I have to figure some things out on my end. I think my car is capable of racing good, I just have to get a little bit better on the long runs. Hopefully we’ll have a good shot at the win.”

GM PR