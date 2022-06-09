Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Race Advance

Hocevar suffered injuries at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis last Saturday.
He and Suárez will practice the Niece Motorsports No. 42 on Friday.
Suárez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain is also driving for Niece Motorsports in the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado in Saturday's race.
Suárez has competed in 28 truck series races in his career posting a victory at Phoenix Raceway in 2016, 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. His most recent race was at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2021 when he finished 17th on the dirt.
FS1 will televise the truck race at 7:30 p.m. EDT