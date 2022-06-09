Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Race Advance

No. 99 Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez certainly remembers the most recent road course race in the NASCAR Cup Series in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (COTA).

Suárez qualified second and grabbed the lead on the opening lap then led all 15 laps of Stage 1.

Contact with another car at the start of Stage 2 led to a flat tire and dropped him to 37th. A charge back to 12th despite power steering problems seemed like a good recovery.