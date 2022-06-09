RCR Event Preview - Sonoma

This Week’s Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway … Tyler Reddick has one start at Sonoma Raceway, earning a 19th-place finish on the lead lap last year. The driver of the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet has made 10 starts on road courses in his NASCAR Cup Series career and has tallied five top-10 finishes, highlighted by a second-place effort in 2021 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Reddick won his first Cup Series pole position in 2021 at Circuit of the Americas. About Lenovo … Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and USA. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: Do you think you’re getting better on road courses? "I’ve gotten better through practice and working on the simulator. Sonoma is one that I’ve only raced at once and now we’ve changed configurations again so it’s like starting over. Hopefully, the learning period is not too large. Sonoma is an abrasive track and wears tires out.” What has Sonoma Raceway meant to the area that you grew up in and was there anything about that track that got you excited about racing when you were a kid? “Well oddly enough, I never went there as a kid. It was seven hours from where I was born but it was the closest track that we had. I always watched on TV and wondered what it was like down there. I was never in Napa Valley. It’s kind of weird for me. It’s the closest one to home but it was so far away it never made sense to go. I definitely liked going there for the first time. I got to spend a couple of days exploring the area last time I raced there. I went out early and got to go home. It was cool to spend some time in the area but for me it is a weird sensation because it does feel really far from home.”