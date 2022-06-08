GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky to Sponsor LaJoie, Spire Motorsports at Sonoma Raceway

Spire Motorsports announced today GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky has joined the team’s family of partners and will be showcased as the primary sponsor aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.



GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky is curated from recipes containing only the finest of ingredients and the best proteins from the most reputable purveyors of fine beef, poultry and pork the Golden State offers. GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky defines itself with freshness consumers can taste and immediately recognize in every bag.



“Thank you to the team at Spire for making this amazing opportunity available to Gnarly Jerky,” said Ted Elliott, CEO, GNARLY Premium Jerky. “Coming off of our second Indy 500, we are excited to see how the brand performs with the NASCAR audience who are proven to be some of the most loyal and we’re looking forward to more involvement with their race team in the future”



The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will mark GNARLY’s first venture in NASCAR’s premiere series and comes on the heels of the organization’s support of Stefan Wilson in both the 2021 and 2022 Indianapolis 500-mile race.



“I’m thrilled to welcome GNARLY to the Spire Motorsports family and to be able to represent a company that fits both my lifestyle and personality,” said LaJoie. “At the same time, GNARLY is a great fit for the sport, in general, so we’re excited to get to Sonoma unload the car and start making laps. I had a solid run last year, made all the laps and learned a ton. I’m looking forward to making some gains on the track and showing our friends from GNARLY a great weekend.”



LaJoie has a pair of NCS starts at the daunting 12-turn, 1.99-mile Sonoma, Calif., road course. He finished 18th and completed all 92 laps in last season’s annual 350-kilometer tilt in northern California wine country.



“Spire Motorsports is proud to welcome GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky to the team,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “As a California-based company, Sonoma is a natural fit but equally fitting is pairing GNARLY with Corey LaJoie. Corey lives an active lifestyle and is very particular about what he puts in his body so we knew this would be a great combination from the very beginning. GNARLY had a presence for the last two years at the Indianapolis 500 so we’re really looking forward to showing their group a great time at one of NASCAR’s most distinctive venues.”



The Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, June 12 beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 16th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR