Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Sonoma Raceway: Christopher Bell will make his second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Sonoma Raceway Sunday in the Toyota / Save Mart 350. Bell made his first start at Sonoma in 2021 and was running ninth with three laps remaining when another car turned him. Bell had to bring the car to pit road for repairs and in NASCAR’s overtime finish he rebounded to finish 24 th .

Christopher Bell will make his second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Sonoma Raceway Sunday in the Toyota / Save Mart 350. Bell made his first start at Sonoma in 2021 and was running ninth with three laps remaining when another car turned him. Bell had to bring the car to pit road for repairs and in NASCAR’s overtime finish he rebounded to finish 24 . Road Course History: Bell earned his first NCS career victory on the road course at Daytona in 2020. In 2021 he raced his way to a second-place finish at Road America and an eighth-place finish on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bell earned his first NCS career victory on the road course at Daytona in 2020. In 2021 he raced his way to a second-place finish at Road America and an eighth-place finish on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway. WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY RECAP: Bell qualified third in his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD for the Cup Series first race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). The handling was tight on Bell’s Toyota and throughout the race the team worked on handling. Bell crossed the finish line ninth in the inaugural WWTR race.

Bell qualified third in his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD for the Cup Series first race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). The handling was tight on Bell’s Toyota and throughout the race the team worked on handling. Bell crossed the finish line ninth in the inaugural WWTR race. JGR AT SONOMA: JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Sonoma. In 73 combined starts at the west coast road course, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10s and 372 laps led. The championship-winning organization has three pole awards with an average start of 15.3 an average finish of 15.4.

JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Sonoma. In 73 combined starts at the west coast road course, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10s and 372 laps led. The championship-winning organization has three pole awards with an average start of 15.3 an average finish of 15.4. RACE INFO: The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Sonoma is one of my favorite road courses. After last year, I’m excited to try the short course. It’s a really slick track which is what I like.”

JGR PR