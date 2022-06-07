GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Sonoma Advance

You’re from Bakersfield, California, and you cut your teeth on the NASCAR Southwest Tour and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. How big of a deal was it to race at Sonoma when the NASCAR Cup Series was in town? “Sonoma and Phoenix were always the two biggest races of the year for the West Series and for the Southwest Tour. I ran my first race in the Southwest Tour at Sonoma in 1995 and ran it a few more times after that. I ran the West Series race there a few times and a few years back, as well. It’s always been a staple of regional, West Coast racing because of the fact that that’s where the Cup guys raced, and Phoenix was the same way. Just getting to do something at the highest level, at the same time and at the same venue as the Cup guys, was really cool for the grassroots racers. At one point, I was that grassroots racer that wanted to be in that environment for that particular weekend because it was just cool.” After an experiment last year at Sonoma when the NASCAR Cup Series ran “The Carousel” portion of the racetrack, you’re back to running “The Chute”. After sampling both layouts, is there one you prefer? “I think probably ‘The Chute’ just because our cars didn’t do well with ‘The Carousel’. ‘The Chute’ creates a little bit more passing going into (turn) four and also going down what I would call (turn) seven. I think that’ll fit our cars better.” Now that we’re back to “The Chute”, there’s one spot that looks incredibly tight, at least to the TV viewer, and that’s the exit off turn four and down into “The Chute”. Cars go wide off turn four but then they have to funnel back into line to avoid hitting a wall that seems to jut out at the start of “The Chute”. Is that section of the track as tight as it seems on TV? “You have to funnel back in just because the wall comes out all the way to the racetrack. It’ll be interesting to see how our cars navigate the curb and all the things that slam into the ground when we cross that curb.” If a guy is hung on the outside of you as that wall comes up, do you treat it like an exit ramp where you give him room to merge back into traffic, or is it more like, ‘Sorry, dude. You should’ve planned better’? “It depends on where they are. It could be messy if you run them into that barrier, so you have to see how far alongside you they are.” With the speed that you carry down through “The Chute”, what do you need to do to both maintain control and not scrub off speed as you exit turn seven and head through the esses? “The trick to the exit of turn seven is just keeping the rear tires driving forward because, as the run goes, the car loses rear grip, and tire wear is obviously something that you have to keep track of. That exit of turn seven is older asphalt that kind of transitions to some newer asphalt as you get through the exit of that corner, so you just have to take care of the rear tires there, and it just gets worse as the day goes.” What’s OK and what isn’t when you’re racing with someone else as you head into the hairpin in turn 11? “I think a lot of that just takes care of itself. It’s a pretty straightforward corner as far as braking, and that’s really what it comes down to – just who can get in there the hardest on the brakes and be able to keep the car under control and still make the bottom of the corner.” The NextGen car seems to have acclimated well to all the tracks, but does it perform best on road courses since the car carries a lot of sports-car DNA? “It’s definitely leaning more toward handling well at the road courses just because that’s kind of the nature of how it was designed. I think for me, our first road course was a lot more comfortable in the car than what we were last year. For the braking and things that come with this particular car, it’s been good for us on the road courses, so far.” Does having run COTA earlier this year give you an idea of what to expect with the NextGen car at Sonoma? “I think so, and I think everybody knew that was the easiest thing that we did, the road courses. For me, it was just getting comfortable maximizing the braking, and I felt good about that.” With the sequential shifter in these cars, how is shifting on a road course? Do you have to be more methodical in what you do to ensure you’re in the right gear? “That’s still a little bit of a transition just because the cars are not hard to shift, but they’re hard to constantly shift correctly, and the timing of it with the way the gears are cut, you can mistime the shift really easily. So it’s definitely something that, as you go throughout the day, you have to pay attention to.” TSC PR