RCR NCS Post Race Report: Gateway

“This No. 3 Get Bioethanol team never gave up today at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. We started the race much further back in the field than we had hoped after qualifying didn’t go as well as expected, and that made the day challenging with how aero-dependent this track is. We just struggled in dirty air all day. We made a big adjustment to tighten the handling of our Chevy late in the race, and it really helped. In hindsight, if we would have made our car tighter earlier, we could have had a different day. It was great to be able to bring NASCAR to St. Louis, and especially to do so while celebrating 20 Million NASCAR Miles on Sunoco Green e15 with everyone at Growth Energy.”
-Austin Dillon