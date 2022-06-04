Burton Qualifies Ninth at Gateway

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Ford/DAV team turned in their best qualifying effort of the season on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. They earned the ninth starting spot for Sunday’s inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at the 1.25-mile track on the outskirts of St. Louis.



Burton turned a lap at 137.078 miles per hour in his first advancement to the second round of qualifying. He was fourth best in his group in the first round with a speed of 136.874 mph.



The Ford/Disabled American Veterans team has been fast from the start of the weekend at Gateway. Burton was 12th on the speed chart after Friday’s practice session and 16th in 10-consecutive-lap speeds. His best lap of practice came on the 14th of 28 laps run, with a speed of 135.478 mph. He averaged 134.318 mph on his last 10 laps of practice.



Sunday’s 240-lap, 300-mile race is set to start just after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 45 and 140.

WBR PR