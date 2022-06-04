RCR Event Preview - Gateway / Portland

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Portland International Raceway ... Sheldon Creed will be making his first start at Portland International Raceway, joining the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field for the inaugural race at the Oregon road course. Creed is coming off of a much-needed eighth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend and looks to maintain the momentum on Saturday afternoon. Creed has six top-10 finishes to his name in 13 starts, with a best finish of sixth coming in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. He enters this weekend 15th in the series driver standings, 59 points below the Playoff cutline. Creed has three road-course starts to his name with one top-10 finish. About Whelen ... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTES: What’s your mindset heading to Portland this weekend? “Road course racing is always really fun, I’m excited to get to Portland and start practicing to see what we’ve got and how the track feels. It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but it will be for everyone, I think. We’ve got some momentum on our side heading into the weekend and I’m hoping we can use some of the information we’ve got to help us. We went out to Portland a few weeks ago for a quick trip but we were still able to take some notes. I’m looking forward to the challenge and getting our Whelen Chevrolet on the track.”