Petty GMS Event Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway

- Jones at World Wide Technology Raceway: As the NASCAR Cup Series makes its first start at the 1.25-mile track, Erik Jones is no stranger to the Illinois track. Jones has recorded three starts at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with his best finish of fifth coming in his most recent start in 2016. In 2015, Jones started the race from the pole and led more than half of the 160-lap race before a mechanical issue derailed the teams dominating run.

- Richard Petty Day: To kickstart this weekend’s activities at World Wide Technology Raceway, Richard Petty Day presented by the Bommarito Automotive Group will be held on Friday, June 3. As previously announced by World Wide Technology Raceway, the Governor of Illinois will proclaim June 3 as Richard Petty Day. The proclamation will be followed by ‘The King’ making ceremonial first laps on the track in a replica of his 1981 Daytona 500 winning car prior to Cup Series practice.

- New to Town: This weekend when the Cup Series makes their debut at World Wide Technology Raceway, Bommarito Automotive Group will make their first appearance on the No. 43 Chevy.

- About Bommarito Automotive Group: What Frank Bommarito started almost 50 years ago, as a single point Oldsmobile dealer, has now successfully grown into a privately-held Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group and ranked top 50 in the nation. With over 1,000 employees, 20 locations and offering 20 brands, Bommarito Automotive Group continues to grow its brand while also growing its involvement in motorsports.

Bommarito began its motorsports involvement in 2015 with Jordan Anderson Racing and since has evolved into Jordan Anderson Racing with Bommarito Autosport and are owners of the No. 31 NASCAR Xfinity team with driver Myatt Snyder and the No. 3 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry. Bommarito also holds the title sponsorship for the Bommarito 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WWTR since 2017. In addition, Bommarito now is involved with the sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan IMSA team which recently Has earned podium finishes in consecutive races. Our vision was to have a vehicle in our portfolio for every type of buyer. We now can drive home our mission: One Bommarito vehicle in every driveway. Once a vision, today a reality.

- From the Driver’s Seat: You’ve been to World Wide Technology Raceway before, but this will be the first time the Cup Series has raced at the track. Talk about the track and what you expect this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to getting there. World Wide Technology Raceway is a fun track. I’ve been there a few times in Trucks. It’s always a great crowd, so that’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s kind of a, I always think of it as a big Martinsville, but it does race a little different from that. Turns one and two are pretty tight and turns three and four are pretty big sweeping corners. I know they’ve paved it since the last time I was there, so that will be quite a bit different. It will be fun to get there with the new car, new venue. I always enjoy switching it up in the Cup Series and going to new tracks with these cars. Obviously, I think World Wide Technology Raceway is going to be a good one for us. It’s going to be hot. It’s going to be a tough weekend. I know it’ll be warm there. I’m excited to get there and see what these cars do there.”