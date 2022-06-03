NASCAR Reaches 20 Million Miles Driven on Renewable Fuel

NASCAR and Official Partner Growth Energy boast a significant milestone this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, celebrating 20 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a fuel blended with 15-percent bioethanol.

Growth Energy, the world’s largest trade association representing U.S. bioethanol producers and supporters, has partnered with NASCAR since 2011. Together, they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across NASCAR’s three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the racetrack.

“We’re fortunate to have great partners like Growth Energy and Get Bioethanol who are dedicated to NASCAR and helping us minimize our impact on the environment,” said Michelle Byron, Vice President of Partnership Marketing, NASCAR. “This weekend is a testament to Sunoco Green E15 and its ability to fuel world-class competition for more than a decade, all while reducing emissions in pursuit of a more sustainable sport.”

Bioethanol blends like Sunoco Green E15 continue to increase in popularity with consumers as NASCAR and other key leaders showcase its benefits, including the ability to withstand the demands of NASCAR competition each weekend.

"Twenty million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15 is a significant milestone for our environment and NASCAR’s sustainability platform initiative,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Since our partnership began in 2011, every car on the track has reduced its carbon emissions by switching to engine-smart, earth-kind Sunoco Green E15, which is high octane and blended with 15 percent bioethanol. Mile after mile, E15 has also proven its ability to flawlessly perform in the most demanding driving environments, both on the track and for drivers across America. This weekend’s race and celebration is a reminder that filling up with E15 both on and off the track continues to be the smart choice for drivers who care about high performing engines, reducing emissions, and saving money at the pump.”

In recognition of the milestone, Austin Dillon will run the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. All cars will also feature a special “20 Million Miles” decal with a green flag emblazoned with Get Bioethanol, honoring the achievement at the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

NASCAR PR